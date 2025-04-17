Habitat for Humanity Niagara is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its Fonthill ReStore.

Their special week-long sale including door prizes and daily specials will wrap up on Saturday.

The Fonthill ReStore on Hwy 20 in Thorold first opened its doors in April 2015.

Over the past 10 years, it has evolved to offer a wide selection of home décor, appliances, tools, vintage and modern furniture, and even brand new clothing.

Since its opening, the proceeds from the Fonthill ReStore have contributed to the construction of 37 homes throughout the region.

In 2024 alone, the store has also successfully diverted over 100,000 pounds of waste from local landfills.

Every purchase and donation help families across Niagara build a better future.