Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford received yet another endorsement from an elected official in Niagara.

Ford was in Niagara-on-the-Lake to make an announcement about border security at the Niagara District Airport late this morning.

Deputy Lord Mayor Erwin Wiens announced his support for a re-elected Ford government.

"We look forward to a continued strong relationship that will move Niagara-on-the-Lake further down the road, because we have a lot of big plans for one of the most recognizable towns in the world."

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa also spoke to the crowd, and was complimentary of Ford, but stopped short of an endorsement.

The mayors of St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Welland have spoken out in support of Ford, and Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati even called Ford the 'best Premier' we have ever had today.

Ford announced two additional H-135 helicopters to support Niagara Regional Police and Windsor's police force, increase border patrols.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on Canadian goods if the country doesn't do more to stop illegal border crossings and Fentanyl from coming into the country.

Today, Ford says the provincial action is not just to satisfy Trump, it is also the right thing to do.

“Today’s measures are a serious commitment from our Ontario PC team to fight illegal drugs and crack down on illegal cross-border activity. I urge the federal government to continue stepping up its efforts, not just to avoid tariffs, but because it’s the right thing to do for our country and our communities.”

When it comes to local commitments, Ford was asked if he has a cost estimate to add another lane of traffic to the QEW in between Burlington and St. Catharines.

Ford says he is waiting on that number and timeline, and he understands the gridlock residents face daily.

He also made a comment about getting larger air carriers to fly out of the Niagara-on-the-Lake airport.

Ford says he supports the airport and wants to see an expanded runway, but he called on the federal government to invest as well.

A claim was made that Ford had a meeting with a local developer, Rainer Hummel, at his private home with two other ministers.

The reporter asked why public business was being done in the private homes of developers.

Ford says a fundraiser was held at the home and he never discusses business in the private homes of residents.

You can watch the news conference here.

Meantime, 610 CKTB is your home for election coverage. Click here to see who is running, and what they stand for.