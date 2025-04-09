Ontario is proposing to more than triple the number of mayors who have so-called strong mayor powers, looking to add 169 municipalities to the list.

Eight of Niagara's municipalities are on the new list, while the mayors of St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland have already been granted them.

Only Wainfleet has been kept off the table.

The powers, which critics decry as undemocratic, include allowing heads of council to propose bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, veto bylaws and hire and fire department heads.

The expansion comes as Ontario is behind the pace needed to meet its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

The proposal is set to be open for feedback on the province's regulatory registry for one week, and the government intends to have the powers come into effect as of May 1.

"Heads of Council are key partners in our efforts to build homes and infrastructure across the province,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "By extending strong mayor powers to these additional municipalities, we are providing mayors every tool at our disposal to empower them to get homes and infrastructure built faster. Mayors know their municipalities best, and we support them in taking bold actions for their communities.”

Already Granted:

City of Niagara Falls: July 1, 2023

City of St. Catharines: July 1, 2023

City of Welland: October 31, 2023

Proposed to be added: