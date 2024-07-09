The Town of Lincoln has finalized plans to buy a former high school in Beamsville.



Officials say they are thrilled to announce the agreement to acquire the surplus property, the former Beamsville District Secondary School school sits on, from the District School Board of Niagara.



"This milestone marks the culmination of extensive discussions between the Town and the DSBN, outlining the future for the historic and cherished site."

The town will take ownership of the property at 4317 Central Avenue in January 2025.

Beamsville High closed its doors to students in 2022 after 134 years.

At first students from Beamsville were sent to Grimsby Secondary, however now they attend the new 'mega-school', West Niagara Secondary School, which opened its doors in September of 2023.



The town first expressed interest in buying the property in September 2021.

No specific plans for the site have been announced, with town officials saying they want the community's input.

A dollar figure was also not mentioned in the news release.

“Continuing our tradition of leadership, the Town of Lincoln is seizing the opportunity to drive positive change for Lincoln and all of West Niagara,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “This site has the potential to become a central location in Lincoln, offering various development possibilities that will contribute to the long-term health and well-being of our community. Council is excited to hear from our residents as public feedback will be crucial in shaping the future of the former BDSS site.”

"This presents an important opportunity to take ownership of a property strategically positioned in the heart of Beamsville, with easy access to numerous amenities and services, and a rich historical background. The potential this site holds for our community is truly exciting,” said the Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Michael Kirkopoulos. “Council has directed staff to develop a business case that will be informed by community input. Together with Council, we aim to preserve the site's historical significance while advancing our vision for sustainable growth and community well-being.”