Three men, including a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, are charged in the shooting death of a man in Niagara Falls.



The FBI made the announcement today that 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding, who was living in Mexico, is wanted for drug and murder charges.



29-year-old Randy Fader was killed in Niagara Falls, ON on April 1st 2024 after a shooting in the area of Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue.



Wedding was a snowboarder who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and extradition to the U.S.

The indictment also names several other people from Canada who allegedly took part in the criminal operation which is being described as a transnational drug trafficking operation.



34-year-old Andrew Clark and and 23-year-old Malik Cunningham, both Canadians, are also facing charges in Fader's death.



Clark was arrested on October 8th by Mexican authorities and is currently in US custody.



Cunningham was arrested on October 16th in Toronto.

“As we see the ongoing encroachment of violent crime in Niagara, this is an example of the collaborative work of our dedicated investigators. Crime has no boundaries; we are committed to continuing to work closely with other domestic and international law enforcement partners to bring those who take violent action in our communities to justice.” Chief of Police Bill Fordy

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009417.