St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe has released a statement on the passing of former Mayor, Alan Unwin.

Siscoe says Unwin's unwavering commitment to serving the public was evident throughout his career, from his position as Principal of Carlton School and Ferndale School in St. Catharines to his leadership of the St. Catharines Transit Commission in the mid-1980s.

"His dedication to the community was further showcased when he successfully campaigned for Mayor in late 1994, emerging victorious among nine other candidates in a fiercely competitive election. Unwin's influence stretched beyond the local sphere, as he took on the role of chairman for the Ontario Urban Mayors Caucus in 1997, playing a key part in discussions with the provincial government of Mike Harris regarding service cost distribution."

Unwin guided the city through the aftermath of the death of Kristen French.

"His legacy is honoured at the starting point of the Green Ribbon trail – as a tribute and memorial to the hardship the community endured. Furthermore, Unwin was the initiator and inaugural head of the Large Urban Mayor’s Caucus of Ontario – a group advocating for and progressing issues affecting larger urban areas of the province with both levels of government. This organization remains active to this day (now known as Ontario’s Big City Mayors – OBCM), carrying on the work that was initiated during his time as Mayor of St. Catharines."

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. To see the obit click here.