A Welland minor hockey coach is facing more child pornography charges.

Patrick Paone was originally arrested back on October 15 and charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

On further investigation, the 49-year-old is now facing additional charges of Possession of child pornography, Accessing child pornography, Making child pornography available, and Making written child pornography.

Detectives say that during the investigation Paone is believed to have used the names of "Peter Parker" and "Pete Pocket" while engaged in illegal online activity.

Police say Paone was actively involved in coaching minor hockey within Niagara.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009172.