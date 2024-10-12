A former principal from Heritage Christian School has been arrested for sexual assault of a minor.

Niagara Police say an investigation into a historical assault case revealed a man had sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 11 to 14.

Detectives determined that the suspect was a Principle at Heritage Christian School in Jordan, and has significant ties in the Christian Community.

Investigation also revealed the suspect was a Deputy Principal in John Calvin Christian School in Albany Western Australia prior to coming to Canada in 2007.

On October 11th, 56-year-old Brian Bosch of West Lincoln was arrested and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3 ext. 1009504

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.