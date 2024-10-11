We are getting more details on what will happen to the old YMCA property in St. Catharines.



A joint statement has been issued from Atria Development, and the City of St. Catharines, which says housing will be built at 25 YMCA Drive.

The city had been looking into possibly taking over the building, but says it will not due to the building's condition.



Atria, which bought the property in 2022, will now proceed with its development plans and will unveil its vision before the end of the year.



Officials say once fully redeveloped, the site will be transformed into a high-quality, sustainability constructed rental housing community, designed with green spaces to foster a strong sense of community.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with Atria Development on this important project to bring new housing to St. Catharines. Addressing our City's housing shortage is Council’s No. 1 priority, as demonstrated by our Housing Pledge and Strategy passed in 2023. Partnering with a company known for its quality and community-focused development is an important step forward. I look forward to seeing the progress on this project, and the positive impact it will have on our community." - Mayor Mat Siscoe, City of St. Catharines

"We are confident that our new development will bring lasting benefits to the St. Catharines community. By working closely with the City, we believe this project will align with its housing goals and contribute to the City’s growth and vitality for many years to come." - Hans Jain, President of Atria Development

