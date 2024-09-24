The Lions Club in Fort Erie is not sitting back and waiting for the housing crisis to be solved, they are taking action.



They have launched a fundraising campaign called 'Our Town, Our Home' to help build more affordable housing for seniors.



The group, Lions Douglas Heights Seniors Residence Inc., which is a section of the Lion's Club is looking to raise $1.5M to build a second building beside their current residence on High Street.



The entire project, which includes a 9-storey apartment building, will cost $28M total.



Linda Scott, Chairperson of the Lions Douglas Heights Residence Board tells CKTB they need to raise $1.5M to qualify for $19M in federal funding.



“There is absolutely no question that need for affordable housing in our community is immediate and vast. Noting that the Town of Fort Erie’s 2019 Affordable Housing Action Plan, identifies seniors as a priority, at-risk population in core housing need. “It is estimated that 45% of Fort Erie’s population is aged 55+, and this number will grow to 50% by 2041. With nearly 14,000 households in Fort Erie over 3,000 are aged 65+ and considered low income,” she adds. “Niagara Region’s Affordable Housing Wait-list, shows that the largest housing need in Fort Erie is for seniors housing. This situation is totally unacceptable and that’s why our service organization is taking up the challenge to do something transformative to improve the housing opportunities for seniors in our town.”

The group wants to build on the vacant portion of the property adjacent to the current residence at 255 High Street.

It will have a Service Contract with Niagara Region to be able to provide subsidized and below market apartments to seniors of low or modest means.

Tenants will be taken from the Niagara Region’s Centralized Wait List, which has over 500 names, equivalent to 8-10 years wait time.

You can click here to find more details and donate to the campaign.