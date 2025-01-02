The Niagara police ICE Unit has arrested a Fort Erie man for luring a minor.

In January of 2024, Niagara police along with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an undercover investigation into the luring of minors using the Internet.

On December 31st 2024, police arrested 52-year-old William James Greenall of Fort Erie for luring a child over the internet, and exposure to a person under 16.

Detectives believe that Greenall went by the usernames “Niagara420”, “Niagara guy” and “James” on online platforms.

They believe there may be more victims.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.