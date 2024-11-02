Freddie Giosi of Fort Erie is celebrating a $250,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Deluxe.

“I was at home when I played my ticket and thought it might be a winner,” said Freddie, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I took my ticket to the store to have it validated. When it was confirmed that I had won a top prize, I was in disbelief!”

“I shared the good news with my wife and oldest brother. My wife didn’t believe me until I showed her the validation slip from the store,” Freddie smiled.

With his windfall, Freddie plans to pay some bills. He also looks forward to a cruise vacation.

“Winning is an unbelievable feeling. It’s amazing,” he concluded.