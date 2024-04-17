A Fort Erie man is planning a trip and home renovations after winning $100,000.



62-year-old Scott Serada won the cash with the lottery game, Instant Gold Pursuit.



"I was playing my ticket and thought I only won $50. When I went to go validate it at the store, I realized I won big on the other side of the ticket. I was in shock," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.



He plans to do some home renovations and take a summer road trip to the East coast.



"Words can't begin to describe this experience," he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at A-One Crescent Mart on Dominion Road in Fort Erie.