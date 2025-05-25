The starting gate at Fort Erie Race Track will be jam packed as things kick off with eight races on Tuesday, May 27th.

The track’s signature Opening Day $30,000 cup races return, with the Sprint into Summer Cup and the Summer Solstice Cup hitting the dirt for races #4 and #7, before closing out the night with a full field of 12 horses in the eighth and final race.

All of the track’s special events are returning again this season, including Fort Foodie Fest on Sunday, July 27th.

Wiener Dog Races return on Sunday July 13th, with Corgi and Basset Hound Races on August 18th.

Track-O-Lantern will take place on October 13th for the kids to trick or treat around the track.

And of course the track’s premier event, the Prince of Wales Stakes, returns with a milestone anniversary for its 90th running on September 9th.

The $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes is the second race in the OLG Canadian Triple Crown series, and will feature a full card of stakes races.

For a full list of Fort Erie Race Track’s live racing dates and special events for its 128th season, visit www.forterieracing.com