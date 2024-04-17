Training has begun at Fort Erie Race Track.

Horses are preparing for the 2024 season which begins on May 28th.



Opening day will feature a number of big races and a free concert with Revive The Rose.



The schedule this year also includes wiener dog races on July 21, basset hound and corgi races on August 18, and the Prince of Wales Stakes, on September 10.



Added to the calendar this year is the Fort Foodie Fest on July 7 featuring more racing along with dozens of food trucks and local chefs.



For a full live racing schedule visit www.forterieracing.com

