Guaranteed income is the topic of an upcoming community forum in St. Catharines.

The Guaranteed Livable Income Community Forum is set for this coming Saturday.



The event features a number of guest speakers and workshops aimed at helping people learn how guaranteed income can help alleviate poverty.



The forum runs 9 a.m. - to - 3 p.m. at Silver Spire United Church on St. Paul Street.



It is free to attend but organizers are asking everyone to register before hand.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/guaranteed-livable-income-community-forum-tickets-849370499027?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0UuiasVcvB3bdKoUkrY4erBKFJxpoEfvzEVFrPz7weMreapbCNyYk_eD0

