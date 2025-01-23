The founder of Village of Hope Niagara is leaving the administration of the organization.

Cheryl Keddy-Scott has guided the nonprofit organization since 2008.

She is leaving her role as CEO but will remain a Board Member with the organization.

Keddy-Scott says she will be taking time to travel across the country to speak with other charities about poverty and share the experiences of Village of Hope Niagara.

Current Executive Director Joe McCarthy will take over administration of the organization.

The transition will be gradual over the course of 2025.

Village of Hope Niagara assists vulnerable residents and families in need across the Town of Lincoln through several programs of empowerment and assistance, including a thrift store and community garden.

The local nonprofit organization currently serves over 2,000 residents per month.