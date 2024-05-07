The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society is joining forces with PetSmart Charities of Canada to host a four-day tent event to find more pets their forever homes.



The event will be held from May 30th to June 2nd at PetSmart in Niagara Falls promoting the adoption of dogs and cats.

Residents will be able to meet available animals.



On Saturday, June 1st, the event will feature vendors including Happy Paws Pet Photography, Critter Cabs, Grey Wolf Animal Health, Travelling K-9 Dog Rescue, and Beyond Donuts Niagara.



PetSmart is located at 7481 Oakwood Drive, Niagara Falls.

