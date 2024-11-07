Four people have been arrested after a drug bust in Welland.

Earlier this week police searched a home in the area of Hennipen Avenue and Southworth Street.

They seized 50.5 grams of fentanyl, 68.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 102 grams of cocaine, 125 TEC 3 codeine pills, and $520 in cash.

45-year-old Trevor Lafontaine, 31-year-old Jasmine Schaeffer-Burger, 49-year-old Salvatore Mancuso, and 38-year-old Jeremy McGilvery are all facing a number of drug related charges.

All four are due in court today for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009635.