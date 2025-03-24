A free seminar is being offered to Niagara residents who are interested in knowing more about how to care for someone facing a life-changing diagnosis.

The event will be held at Club Italia in Niagara Falls on Thursday April 10th from 4-8 p.m.

It is called 'Navigating a Life-Changing Diagnosis: 7 Keys for more Choice and Control' and people who attend will receive a book called 'Hope for the Best, Plan for the Rest'.

Author, and Palliative Care Physician, Dr. Sammy Winemaker is speaking at the event.

"We really want to prepare people, not force them to have information they don't want, but invite them to know they have a right to more information than they realize. Patients and families are vulnerable, they don't know what they don't known and that's a difficult situation to be in because they don't even know what to ask."

Registration is free, but you are asked to register online by this Thursday.

CKTB's Bonnie Heslop will emcee the event.