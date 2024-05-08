Port Colborne has released its schedule of free concerts this summer.



The Port Colborne Community Concert Series will return from June to September, with a series of live shows taking place at 7 p.m. in the H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park bandshell at 160 Sugarloaf Street.



Admission to the concerts is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected and donated to Port Cares.

The season kicks off with North America’s No. 1 Abba tribute band, Abba Revisited, Saturday, June 8.

Additional performances throughout the summer will include tributes to the Doobie Brothers, The Beatles and The Chicks, as well as bands showcasing Latin Top 40, swing music and blues.

Mayor Bill Steele said the return of summer concerts offers a chance for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the city’s waterfront while listening to an array of musical talent.

“What a great line-up of bands we have for the Community Concert Series this summer,” he said. “I look forward to H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park being full for these free music events. Pack your picnic blanket or folding chairs to watch the shows and don’t forget to bring non-perishable food items to help keep the shelves full at the Port Cares Reach out Centre.”



The full concert schedule is:

Abba Revisited, North America’s No. 1 tribute to Abba — Saturday, June 8

Listen to the Music, a tribute to the Doobie Brothers — Sunday, June 23

Sugar Heat, the most acclaimed Latin Top 40 band in Ontario — Friday, July 5

Jimmy Marando Swing Band featuring Genvieve-Renee Bisson and David Innandrea — Saturday, July 13

The Caverners, Canada’s premier Beatles tribute show — Sunday, Aug. 18

The Chicks, a tribute to the top-selling female country group of all time — Friday, Aug. 30

Blues Etc., with special guest and Juno nominee blues phenom Spencer MacKenzie — Friday, Sept. 13

