Team Niagara is holding a free virtual webinar series designed to help businesses navigate a new economic landscape—both within Canada and internationally.

The City of Welland's Economic Development department, in collaboration with local area municipalities and the Niagara Region, has been actively working together on the series.

'Beyond Borders: Unlocking Funding and Diversifying Markets with EDC' will be held Tuesday April 15th at 10 o'clock with experts from Export Development Canada joining the session.

You can register by clicking here.