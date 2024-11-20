The families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy have been denied the chance to deliver victim impact statements in person next week.

Their lawyer, Tim Danson, says the head of the Parole Board of Canada has denied their right to confront their daughters killer in person.



Paul Bernardo is back before a parole board this month for a virtual hearing.



Danson says his clients were told in a letter that they won't be able to attend the hearing because the board was quote "unable to ensure safety and security of all hearing attendees."



He has now sent a letter to the parole board asking that Bernardo's November 26 parole hearing be adjourned to accommodate the families so they can travel to attend in person.

