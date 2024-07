Officials have announced who will open for Steven Page when he plays a special concert celebrating Niagara's rowing community.



Niagara’s own Evan Rotella will be the opening act, adding a hometown connection to the concert , on Friday July 26th.



The First Ontario Performing Arts Centre will host “Oars & Encore: A Celebration of Niagara’s Rowing Community.”



St. Catharines will host the World Rowing Championships August 18-25.

