The fourth annual Market Square Summer Social in support of Pathstone Mental Health is coming up in one month.

The fundraising event is set to return on June 5th in St. Catharines.



The all inclusive experience features an outdoor market experience with food and drink from local vendors alongside live music.



Tickets are $99 dollars and on sale now through the Pathstone Foundation website.



Funds raised support the many mental health services Pathstone provides to youth across the region.

