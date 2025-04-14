With Earth Day coming up next week the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Foundation is looking for support.

The fundraising arm of the NPCA is running the 25 in 25 campaign.

They are hoping that residents will give $25 to help the local watershed.

Click HERE to listen to Development and Investor Relations Officer Sharon Pfiefer outline the campaign on Niagara in the Morning.

The Conservation Foundation says that 25-bucks can help plant two trees that will create habitat for wildlife or help protect 100 square metres of wetland.

To make a donation visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/niagara-peninsula-conservation-foundation/p2p/25in25/