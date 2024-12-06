Future Black Female is hosting a free holiday 'Glow and Glam event' today in downtown St. Catharines.

Beauty professionals and vendors will be on-site today from 3 to 8 p.m. providing free hair treatments, styling, lashes, manicures, makeup and more.

The event at 80 King Street is celebrating Future Black Female’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program.

“For the young women who had a dream, this program was foundational. They have really come a long way as entrepreneurs and learned many of these lessons without the worry of overheads,” Future Black Female executive director Dr. Tapo Chimbganda says.

The program was designed to help young Black female entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

All are welcome at today's event.