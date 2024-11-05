A pubic meeting will be held in St. Catharines to discuss future plans for 226 Lockhart Drive.

The city has been asked to change the designation of the property to 'Medium Density Residential' from 'Low Density Residential'.

A four-storey residential building, with 22 apartment units, is planned for the site.

Apartment dwellings are not permitted in ‘Low Density Residential’ areas, so the city wants to make the change through the Official Plan Amendment.

Medium density allows a general density range of 25 to 99 units per hectare.

The meeting will be held Monday, December 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall, at 50 Church Street, St. Catharines. (Use James Street Entrance)

Visit www.stcatharines.ca/Council for information on how to attend and participate in the meeting, and how to request to make a delegation before Council.

Written submissions must be received by noon the Thursday before the public meeting by mailing or delivering to City of St. Catharines Legal & Clerk Services/City’s Clerks Division, City Hall, 50 Church Street, P.O. Box 3012, St. Catharines, ON L2R 7C2, RE: 23 101003 OP.

Email submissions may also be made no later than noon the day of the public meeting and directed to clerks@stcatharines.ca. Both oral and written comments and recommendations received will be taken into account by City Council in making a decision on the subject matter.