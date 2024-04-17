You will notice gas stations are busier than usual today as people rush out to fill up before prices skyrocket overnight.



In Niagara, and across the province, gas prices will increase 14 cents a litre.



While a litre of regular is going for $1.65 today, the cost of a litre is expected to be $1.79 tomorrow.



That marks the highest level we have seen since August of 2022.



Analysts say the increase is due to he switchover to summer blended gas, as well as the carbon tax increase and the rising price of oil.



The cost of gas is expected to stay elevated this spring and summer.

