Gas prices in the region jumping up this morning.



The price overnight increasing by as much as 16 cents a litre .



Analysts are expecting the average price to be about $1.79 a litre by the end of the day



That marks the highest level we have seen since August of 2022.



They say the increase is due to he switchover to summer blended gas, as well as the carbon tax increase and the rising price of oil.



The cost of gas is expected to stay elevated this spring and summer.