The MPP for Niagara Falls wants the Ford government to keep its promise to provide four hours of care, per day, to residents in long-term care homes.

MPP Wayne Gates and the Ontario NDP have been calling for a minimum standard, and for the government to stop using private staffing agencies instead of full-time nurses and PSWs.

Gates says seniors need and deserve better care.

“We know what the cause of the issue is – the staffing crisis that this Premier has created in long-term care,” said Gates. “According to this government’s own documents, we need an additional 13,200 nurses, and 37,700 PSWs, and we’re not hitting that target. Our seniors in long-term care deserve better. When will this government stop breaking their own promises and deliver on the care our seniors need and deserve? We know this government spent nearly $1 billion in 2022 and 2023 on private staffing agencies in health care and long-term care,” said Gates. “Turnover in our long-term care homes is high and it won’t be fixed until this government commits to paying nurses and PSWs good wages, with full-time hours, benefits, and pensions. I’m calling on the Ford government to reduce the use of these private staffing agencies and pay our nurses and PSWs what they deserve.”