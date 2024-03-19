A Niagara MPP is once again pushing for all day GO Train service in the region.

Wayne Gates took the issue to Queens Park yesterday.



LIVE: My statement on all-day, two-way GO Train service in Niagara https://t.co/Z16q7SakXo — Wayne Gates (@Wayne_Gates) March 18, 2024

The push comes after a leaked announcement showed that Metrolinx is planning to increase service between Oakville and Toronto, Oshawa and Toronto, Kitchener, Milton and Barrie - but there was no mention of increased service for Niagara.

Gates added that ridership has been growing according to Metrolinx with an increase of 67 per cent in 2023.

