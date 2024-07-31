A Niagara MPP wants the government to address issues for residents needing an MRI.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says more funding is needed to address wait times that are forcing some residents to travel to get a timely scan.



Gates says the wait times in Niagara are just not reasonable.



Gates says there needs to be more funding and resources to run the current MRI's 24/7.



He also says a shortage of of technologists is a major problem that needs to be looked at.

