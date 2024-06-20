Wayne Gates is speaking out after another nursing home announced they will be closing their doors.

White Eagle Long-Term Care Residence in Toronto will close at the end of September and leave more than three dozen residents looking for a home.



The Niagara Falls NDP MPP and Long tern care critic says it is frustrating as the government has been paying to help construct these facilities.



Gates adds that there are already 44-thousand people on the waitlist for a home across the province.



Click HERE to listen to Gates discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.



Here in Niagara a senior is facing an average wait time of 148 days to get into a home.

