Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates is not happy the Chippawa library branch has closed.



Gates says the May 16th closure is significant loss for the community, and he blames a lack of government funding.



Gates says the financial burden on local municipalities and library boards has grown significantly, and the provincial government hasn't increased funding in over 25 years.



"Our libraries are being neglected by Ford’s Conservatives, and our communities are suffering because of it. Libraries are the heart of many communities, and this Conservative government doesn’t seem to care. We deserve a government that understands the value of libraries, public services and invests in them."



Gates says the closure is a slap in the face to every person who believes in investing in public services.



"We urge the government to step up, actually help the people of this province and increase library funding. Every community deserves a thriving library branch. This isn't just about books – it's about the future of our communities.”

