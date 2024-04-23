The MPP for Niagara Falls is calling on the government to fulfill its promise to fund a new wastewater plant for south Niagara.

Wayne Gates, and NDP member, called on the Premier to follow through on his commitment to fund the South Niagara Wastewater Project.

The Ontario government has committed to the project, but has yet to release funds.

A new plant and sewer system will provide the needed infrastructure for the new South Niagara Hospital, and help with increased population in the area.

"The Niagara Region has been clear that they need this vital wastewater project immediately," said Gates. "These funds are essential for supporting the thousands of homes we’re expecting to build, and we need the work to get underway as soon as possible.”

“Development in Niagara is already underway and we need to ensure we have appropriate infrastructure in place,” said Gates. “The Premier and his Minister need to listen to the concerns of Niagara and get this provincial funding moving now.”

Representatives from Niagara will be visiting Queen’s Park beginning May 13th as part of their annual Niagara Week advocacy plan.

