Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates is calling on the Finance Minister to better support autoworkers.

Gates says workers are facing a crisis stemming from the Trump administration’s tariffs.

“We have built cars in Canada for over 100 years, and Canadians buy 2 million vehicles yearly. I’ll say it plainly—this is our industry. These are our jobs. And we’re not backing down.The Minister stood up yesterday with partisan political shots and no plan—that wasn’t leadership.”

He says many Niagara autoworkers attended a rally in Windsor last weekend calling on the government to protect jobs.

“Trump’s reckless tariffs have already caused thousands of workers in Windsor to be laid off, and tens of thousands more across Ontario are at risk. Workers want to know government is stepping up. Our advantages over the US are publicly funded health care and education, a highly skilled workforce, and world-class manufacturing. We can’t allow any car company to take equipment out of our plants and ship it to American plants. Once the equipment is moved, it’s never coming back, and our jobs are gone. We must all fight like hell to protect workers' jobs in Ontario.”