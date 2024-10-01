Niagara's love of chicken kebobs continues to benefit Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

George's Greek Village began donating two dollars from every chicken kebob meal sold during the pandemic.



They have continued ever since and the effort has now passed $60,000 raised.



George Katouriganis says he plans to keep the effort going.



He adds that the $60,000 raised works out to a little more than 30,000 chicken kebob's sold.



The hope is to eventually surpass the $100,000 mark.

