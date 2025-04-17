Gillian’s Place is announcing the official groundbreaking of the Marotta Family Centre for Violence Prevention & Outreach Support.

This milestone marks the final stage of the $10 million "Build a Safer Future Capital Campaign".

In 2023, the Niagara Regional Police Domestic Violence Unit responded to more than 6,500 calls for service.

That's an average of 18 incidents per day.

That same year, intimate partner violence was declared an epidemic in Niagara.

The expansion will add more bedrooms, bathrooms, counselling spaces, living areas, and a group programming room.

Gillian’s Place has named its expansion the Marotta Family Centre for Violence Prevention and Outreach Support in recognition of the Marotta's generous $1.5 million gift to the campaign.

“We are truly thankful for the Marotta Family’s longstanding faith in our work. We see the establishment of this new Centre as a critical catalyst for change in our community. We want to ensure that Niagara knows that we are more than just a safe shelter; we offer a wide range of programs for those facing abuse, and the people who care about them”, said Nicole Regehr, Executive Director.

Gillian’s Place relies on strength and generosity of the community to ensure safety and hope for everyone in Niagara.

To learn more about how you can help to build a safer future, visit gilliansplace.com/safer-futures