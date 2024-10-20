Gillian's Palce hosted their 18th annual Walk a Mile in HER Shoes event on Saturday, and surpassed their donation goal.

Men and male-identifying allies marched the halls of the Pen Centre to end violence against women.

In total, over $126,600 was raised through the generosity of 166 walkers, 27 teams, 37 sponsors, and over 800 donations.

Just last year, over 240 women and children sought out safe shelter at Gillian's Place, and over 6,600 crisis calls and texts were answered.

Contributing to the total raised, were this year’s Walk a Mile Golden Shoe Award Winners:

Highest Pledged Individual – Gabe DeSantis

Highest Pledged Team – Niagara Casinos

Highest Pledged Youth Individuals – Jake Regehr

Highest Pledged Ambassador – Steve Stone, Niagara Casinos

The community can continue the work to help end gender-based violence through Gillian’s Place Chance for Change 50/50!

The main draw will take place on November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gilliansplace5050.com or in-person at the annual Wrapped in Courage Pancake Breakfast on Thursday, November 7th, from 7-9 at Market Square St. Catharines.