General Motors Canada making a $100,000 donation to a number of charities in Niagara.



$60,000 will go to United Way Niagara through GM’s Plant City Grant Program.



"This vital support comes at a critical time as Niagara communities face increasingly complex challenges. With GM Canada’s help, United Way Niagara and four other incredible community organizations can continue their work to uplift and empower the most vulnerable members of the community." United Way of Niagara



The other $40,000 going to a number of local causes.



$5,000 will go to the Distress Centre Niagara, $10,000 for the Niagara Nutrition Partners, $10,000 to Gillian’s Place, $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity Niagara.



"Supporting these five charities reflects our commitment to building a stronger community and a brighter future. We’re proud to give back, helping create opportunities, uplift neighbours, and drive positive change beyond our plant walls." - Tara Wasik, Plant Director

