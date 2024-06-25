Niagara Parks has brought in goats to help maintain one of its properties in Fort Erie.



The program called 'Green Grazers' will help remove an invasive plant species at Gonder's Flats with a chemical-free solution.



A local farmer brought the goats to graze at Gonder’s Flats, the site of a recent wetland restoration project.



Goats naturally graze on various plants, including invasives, promoting soil health, biodiversity and community engagements.



The goats will be monitored and provided with water and shade on-site.



Although Gonder’s Flats remains open to the public, visitors are advised not to approach the goats due to their shy and sensitive nature.

