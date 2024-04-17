Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the colours of the Olympic rings to honour a local man who died last month.



Olympian, Gord Singleton, died last month after a battle with prostate cancer.



Singleton, a track cyclist, was born and raised in Niagara Falls, and became the first Canadian to ever receive a gold medal in the World Championships, back in 1982.



Mayor of Niagara Falls, Jim Diodati, says they are very proud of Singleton and his accomplishments and his spirit will be greatly missed.



The lighting will take place tonight from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

