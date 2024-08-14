The province is making sure we keep seeing the Foodland Ontario logo on local fruit.

The government investing $1.6 million over four years for Tender Fruit Growers to buy bins with the logo.



MPP Sam Oosterhoff says the large bins at the front of grocery stores are a great way to show people where the fruit is coming from.



Click HERE to listen to Sam discuss the investment on Niagara in the Morning.



The province has set a goal of increasing consumption of locally grown, raised and produced food by thirty percent by 2032.

