The government of Canada is investing $19.25 million in a growth and development project for Port Colborne.

This past weekend, Vance Badawey announced the investment to improve water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure in the city.

This funding will also help with housing and infrastructure developments on Sugarloaf Street and Marina Drive, Highway 140 and Highway 3, as well as Lockview Park.

The investment is being delivered through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

“Building strong communities starts with the right infrastructure. This $19.25 million investment will help Port Colborne grow sustainably—creating the capacity needed for new housing and economic development, without placing the financial burden on residents. By working together, we’re building a stronger future for Port Colborne and for Canada.” Says Vance Badawey.

“This funding will play a critical role in building water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in Port Colborne. It represents a win-win scenario, where we can look to the future by opening up new development for much-needed housing within our community while simultaneously completing upgrades to some of our existing infrastructure where it’s needed most.” Says Bill Steele, Mayor of Port Colborne.