The provincial government is supporting a $1-billion plan to refurbish hydroelectric stations in Niagara.

Energy Minister Todd Smith on hand today to announce the governments support of Ontario Power Generation plan to boost the generating efforts at Sir Adam Beck, Decew I, and Decew II generating stations.



25 units at Sir Adam Beck will be refurbished with work beginning in 2025.



That will increase the stations capacity by 50 megawatts but it will take 15 years to complete.



Minister Smith says, "For more than 100 years hydroelectric power from Niagara Falls has powered our province, and with today's investment we're extending the life of these stations by another 30 years to help Ontario meet its growing electricity needs."



They are also developing plans for work at DeCew I and DeCew II generating stations.