Food Banks Canada says governments are not doing enough to address food insecurity.

The organization handing out its annual poverty report cards.



They say the federal and provincial governments both earned a D- .



Executive Director of Community Care, Betty-Lou Souter says they helped 700 more people in April than the month previous and that pushed them over 12,000 people in total for the month.



Click HERE to listen to Betty-Lou discuss the situation on Niagara in the Morning.



Souter adds that the province should be looking at a guaranteed basic income to help people on the margins.



Quebec and P.E.I were the only provinces that earned anything higher than a D in the report.

