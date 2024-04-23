It is almost time to grab a smile cookie and help local charities.



For the campaign this year, Port Colborne Tim Hortons are partnering with Port Cares, helping to raise money to fund services for low income families and residents struggling to make ends meet.



100% of the proceeds will be donated to support the Reach Out Centre operations, including the food bank, hot meals and a school children’s lunch kit program.



Starting Monday, and continuing until May 5th, you can buy smile cookies.



Tim Hortons owners in St. Catharines, Thorold, and Niagara-on-the-Lake will support The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region and Autism Ontario South Region.



Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 600 local charities and community groups through the Smile Cookie campaign.



“Port Cares is a charity and relies on fundraising and donations to provide relief to families experiencing poverty,” explains Port Cares CEO Christine ClarkLafleur, “We have more and more young working families with children and seniors coming to the food bank because of the rising costs of living and lack of affordable housing. We provide groceries and hot meals as South Niagara’s largest food bank, as well as critical housing loss prevention services, crisis intervention and other vital resources to the community, but we simply could not do what we do without the community support.”