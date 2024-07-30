A few changes are coming to the Grape and Wine Festival this September and a favourite from the past is returning.

The festivities at Montebello Park will be condensed into one weekend on September 27-29.



The final weekend will also feature the Grape Stomp, Pied Piper, and Grande Parade.



The previous weekend September 20-21 the weekend moves to downtown St. Catharines and marks the return of Event in the Tent.



Event in the Tent is set for Friday September 20 and will benefit Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.



A new Global Flavours Street Food Fest will take over the streets on Saturday September 21.



The festival will also be co-hosting the High Valley Concert at the First Ontario Performing Arts Centre, with special wine-themed pre-concert programming on Friday, September 20.



The Discovery Pass will also return allowing everyone to visit nearby wineries.

For more information visit https://niagarawinefestival.com/