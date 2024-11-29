The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce is urging the Government of Canada to intervene in the Canada Post strike.

Other Ontario Chambers have made the same request as the two-week old strike continues without an end in sight.

GNCC CEO Mishka Balsom says the federal government should intervene and resolve the dispute fairly, to restore mail service immediately.

“This is yet another blow to business supply chains,” said Balsom. “The burden is falling disproportionately on small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially those in e-commerce. Many of them were counting on Canada Post to deliver their orders for the holiday season."

She also says the strike has impacted the non-profit and charitable sector, who use Canada Post to send out their seasonal fundraising calls.

"With mail service being shut down, many of them will face serious shortfalls at a time of year when they need funds the most.”

Last year, Canada Post delivered almost six and a half billion pieces of mail, parcels, and messages, to more than 17 million addresses across the country, and as a result, this work stoppage has an impact on millions of Canadians and businesses who rely on the postal service every day.